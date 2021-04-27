Otter Tail County is bringing new activities to the 2021 Minnesota Governor's Fishing Opener that will help boost the county's economy. The committee has planned a self-guided tour for invitees of the event. The activities listed for the tour can be found in a pamphlet that will be given to invitees in a bag when they arrive.

"Our marketing model is 'find your inner otter,'" Governor's Fishing Opener Committee Chair Erik Osberg said. "And that's what we're inviting our guests to do."

Six different types of otters are listed in the brochure: outdoorsy otter, active otter, eclectic otter, easy-going otter, otter about town and otter with an appetite. Invitees will pick which otter they think they are most like. Based off these types of otters, activities and places to go are suggested.

For example, the otter with an appetite will be suggested different places to eat. The active otter will be suggested places to golf. The easy-going otter will be recommended different types of trails.

While this event was originally intended to end in a large community picnic, Osberg said plans had to change due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For the safety of others, this in-person activity will be closed to the public.

However, according to Osberg, if it's successful, the self-guided tour may be implemented as a regular Otter Tail County activity. In order to include the general public, the Governor's Fishing Opener is including a fishing derby.

"We believe (the tour) will lead to a direct infusion of money into local economy, particularly hospitality," Osberg said. "The goal is to improve local economy through media…(and) exposure to areas that people don’t know about."

He believes this event will give different businesses and resorts exposure. According to Osberg, not a lot of people are familiar with Otter Tail County. He hopes this guidebook will help participants discover more about the county.

Osberg recommends the self-guided tour to invitees so they can "find their inner otter."