After a warm and sunny Earth Day, the region will have a few changes from Friday through early next week. A few rain showers and even snow showers will cross parts of the Dakotas and Minnesota to close out this week. Cooler air will filter in for most this weekend with yet another chance of rain and snow on Sunday.

Friday will feature highs ranging from 30s in northeastern North Dakota to 60s down in southeastern South Dakota. Watch for a few rain showers and some of those could be mixed with snow.

A few showers and even snow showers linger into Friday evening and overnight.

Saturday morning will be chilly. Any plans to tackle yard work or put the dock in bright in early will be met with crisp air.

The Dakotas and most of Minnesota stay dry on Saturday with more sun than clouds expected. A few snow showers could linger near Duluth very early Saturday morning before pushing east.

Winds will stay light for the eastern Dakotas and most of northwestern Minnesota on Saturday. A cool breeze will still be around for central and eastern Minnesota through Wisconsin.

Saturday may be the pick day of the weekend although it will stay cool.

Sunday will have a wide range of temperatures over the region as an area of low pressure approaches. This system will draw in warm air to parts of South Dakota.

As this next low pressure system heads our way on Sunday, rain and some areas of rain/snow mix will be possible before the close of this weekend.