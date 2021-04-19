Docks and lifts must be registered with Otter Tail County when being moved from one body of water to another, as stated in the Dock and Riparian Use Ordinance . Minnesota law requires dock and lifts to be dried for 21 days before moving from one body of water to another.

Dock and lift owners can register their equipment by calling 218-998-8113 or filling out a form online at onegov.co.ottertail.mn.us.

The dock and lift registry is designed to raise awareness about the 21-day dry time for docks and lifts, according to an Otter Tail County news release. Docks and lifts can harbor adult zebra mussels, which are a serious aquatic invasive species.

The mussels secrete a powerful adhesive to attach themselves to hard objects, including docks and lifts. They can also survive being dry for extended periods, closing their shells and ‘holding their breath,’ according to the release. The 21-day dry time is designed to kill zebra mussels that otherwise might hitch a ride from one lake to another on a dock or boatlift.

“As people upgrade their equipment and think about selling their old dock or lift, it is important to clean, drain and dry them for 21 days,” Aquatic Invasive Species Specialist Spencer McGrew said in the release.