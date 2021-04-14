In this episode of Northland Outdoors, Chad Koel travels to Balsam Lake, Wis., to check out a program at Endeavors Adult Development Center , a service-oriented, nonprofit organization for adults with special needs.

The center mixes and packages bird seed, special blends created on site.

The filler-free seed, branded as Birders' Select, provides a means of income for the center, director Kathleen Clark says. It's also a hit with the birds.

The seed can be found at Endeavors, as well as Balsam Lake Hardware and Bill's Ace Hardware in nearby Osceola, Wis., northeast of the Twin Cities metro area, its website says.

