This weekend will be breezy with a wind out of the north. Slight chance of a shower or sprinkle across the western and central Dakotas Friday. Saturday will be the pick day this weekend with sunshine and many reaching into the lower to middle 50s. A front will approach the western Dakotas Sunday afternoon and evening. This will spark a few scattered rain and snow showers late Sunday.

Slight chance of a sprinkle or shower across the western Dakotas and part of central SD Friday.

Cold, but mostly sunny start to Saturday with 20s to lower 30s.

Saturday afternoon is the pick day this upcoming weekend. 50s and a partly to mostly sky. More clouds across southern MN.

Sunday will start off with sunshine, but end with increasing clouds throughout the afternoon. A front will approach the western Dakotas late Sunday and will bring a chance of a rain & snow shower.

Chance of rain and snow showers across the western Dakotas Sunday late afternoon and evening.