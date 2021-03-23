Conservation officer Chris Vinton (Perham) reports ice conditions have deteriorated, nearly to the point anglers can't access. Anglers are urged to use caution and "plan on rescuing yourself if you fall through."

Life jackets, ice picks and a plan to crawl out should be thought about. Vinton was also busy this week discussing possession limits with a couple of out-of-state anglers and took enforcement action on unpermitted fires.

CO Jake Swedberg (Detroit Lakes) spent the past week patrolling for fishing, ATV, and fire activities. With the spring season coming on strong, Swedberg reminds ATV riders to check state trails status before riding. Many area trails are closed during the thaw season and all snowmobile trails that allow ATV access are closed until at least April 1. Ice conditions are expected to worsen this week with rain in the forecast. Be sure to check ice conditions and realize the ice might not be as good at the end of the day as it was in the morning.

CO Troy Richards (Fergus Falls) reports safe ice fishing is no longer an option in the area. Ice and open-water anglers were checked over the weekend and past week. Bowfishing enthusiasts are reminded that river locations are not open until the general spearing/bowfishing opener. Light geese and other various species of waterfowl were observed in good numbers. Turkeys are starting to be found away from the wintering flocks and beginning spring rituals. The snow is mostly gone and the potential of spring fires getting away is probable now.

CO Jordan Anderson (Wadena) spent time on a variety of activities during the past week. Enforcement action during the week consisted of ATV violations, burning without a permit, litter and failure to register deer. A controlled substance DUI arrest was made. State forest roads and trails are closed in the area until further notice and burning restrictions are in place so refer to the DNR website for updated information.

CO Tricia Plautz (Henning) finalized an investigation where a fish house was left on the lake after the deadline without any identification on it. Plautz continues to work on litter, ATV enforcement, injured-animal calls, and fishing enforcement. Some time was spent at Glendalough State Park with more and more folks enjoying the trails. Spring ATV courses are getting organized with much interest in attending.