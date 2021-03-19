FEDERAL DAM, Minn. — Maple syrup season is just getting underway, and clouds of steam rise from the evaporators Derik and Sue Zimmel have set up in the driveway of their Leech Lake cabin to boil away the excess liquid on a recent sunny March afternoon.

For the past three years, this is what the Grand Forks couple does on spring weekends.

Tap trees. Collect sap. Boil sap. Filter sap. Boil some more. Filter again. Boil some more until the liquid goodness reaches a 66% sugar content, a measurement of density known as “Brix” in syrup-making circles. Measured with a device called a hydrometer, one Brix represents about 1% sugar content.

Then comes the best part of the process — the finished product — bottled and labeled as Sugar Point Maple Syrup, a tasty treat the Zimmels sell as cottage food producers in Minnesota and North Dakota.

“All we’re doing is getting rid of water,” Zimmel said, describing the process for making pure maple syrup. “Nothing gets added; we’re just taking water away.”

For the Zimmels, tapping trees and making maple syrup is a way to enjoy the outdoors in the “tween season” after ice fishing and before the boat comes out of storage.

“It’s fun,” Zimmel said. “And it’s spending days here (at the cabin). It’s work, but it’s not really work.”

Getting started

The Zimmels — Derik is a lieutenant and spokesman for the Grand Forks Police Department, and Sue is a dental hygienist in Grand Forks — decided to try making maple syrup in 2019 after buying a 10-acre lot just down the road from their cabin. The lot has an abundance of sugar maple trees, and a high school buddy and avid syrup maker who also has a cabin on Leech helped them get started, Zimmel says.

“I contacted him and said maybe we should sit down over a beverage some time, and you can fill me in about this,” he said. “And I think it was the next weekend, he showed up with a bunch of buckets in the back of his truck and a drill in his hand and said, ‘Let’s go tap some trees.’ ”

And tap they did, starting with about 20 trees two years ago, increasing to about 40 trees last year and 74 trees this year.

Even that first year when they were learning the ropes, the maple syrup they produced was tasty, Zimmel recalls.

“It was trial by fire,” he said. “We started before we planned and figured out that even not knowing what we were doing — and probably screwing up several stages of the process — the end product was awfully good.

“So we figured, ‘Well, if we can mess it up this bad and it still tastes good, we should probably give this a try.’”

A person can only consume so much maple syrup, though, so the Zimmels also gave syrup away to family and friends to get their feedback.

Last year, they decided to start selling the syrup to recoup some of their equipment costs. As cottage food producers, the Zimmels are licensed in Minnesota and North Dakota to sell their products directly to consumers either at their residence or by personal delivery. They also have a Sugar Point Maple Syrup Facebook page.

They’ll bottle syrup to sell in Minnesota at their Leech Lake cabin and syrup they sell in North Dakota at home in Grand Forks.

“Under cottage food, it’s hand to hand, so friends and family know and buy from us, and then word spreads beyond that,” Zimmel said.

Mother Nature calls the shots on when the sap starts flowing, but maple syrup season this year is about two weeks ahead of schedule, Zimmel said.

Last year in mid-March, they hadn’t even started tapping the trees, he said. This year, they’d already collected nearly 130 gallons of sap by the second weekend of March.

“What we look for ideally is daytime temperatures above freezing, nighttime temperatures below freezing and the trees haven’t started budding yet,” Zimmel said. “We just hope it lasts for a while.”

Once the temperature stays above freezing all day and the trees begin to bud, the season is over, Zimmel says.

“I’m the one person running around saying I hope it doesn’t warm up too quickly,” he said. “And everyone else is yelling at me.”

Sap to syrup

Getting from sap to syrup is an all-day process, but it’s also a darn fine way to spend a spring day. It starts with collecting the sap, which drips from “spiles” — as the taps are called — inserted in holes drilled about an inch and a half into the tree. The sap then flows down plastic hoses that drain into 5-gallon buckets.

Zimmel empties the buckets into a 100-gallon bulk tank and hauls it back to the cabin, where he and his wife start boiling away the water.

Typically, it takes about 30 to 35 gallons of sap to produce a gallon of maple syrup, Zimmel says. The clear sap is sweet to the taste right from the tree and generally has a sugar content of 2% to 3%.

“We’ll usually do what’s going to be about a gallon of syrup at a time in batches,” he said. “That way, we can kind of control it. It’s not too large of a batch to manage.”

This year, because they’re tapping so many trees, the Zimmels invested in a reverse osmosis system that removes excess water faster than strictly boiling could. With ideal temperatures this past week, this weekend should be a big one for collecting sap, Zimmel says.

“I’m hoping we have 200 gallons-plus of sap, and we simply can’t boil that much in a weekend,” he said. “So, we’ll use the (reverse osmosis) system to knock down the volume, take about half the water out and then go from there.”

‘Apples to bowling balls’

Comparing the taste of maple syrup with the colored corn syrup product sold in grocery stores is “like comparing apples and bowling balls,” Zimmel said.

“They’re nothing alike — especially the early season syrup, which is typically light in color, very light,” he said. “People look at it and think it’s diluted. It doesn’t look like what they think maple syrup should look like — and it doesn’t — but the flavor is tremendous.

“It’s more of a vanilla and toasted caramel (taste) is how it strikes me.”

The syrup they produce is darker as spring progresses and has a more “robust” flavor, Zimmel says, more like the traditional maple syrup flavor.

In either case, there’s no comparison between maple syrup and the more commercial syrup products.

“It’s way better,” he said with a laugh, describing maple syrup. “And I’m biased, but it’s way better.”

The beauty of maple syrup is anyone with access to trees can get started at very little cost, Zimmel says. It’s definitely a popular springtime activity in Leech Lake country.

No coincidence, then, that a distinguishing landmark on this part of the lake is known as “Sugar Point,” the namesake of their maple syrup.

“The nice thing about maple syrup is anyone with a couple of trees and a heat source and a little bit of time on their hands can do it,” Zimmel said. “You can be as big or as small as you want.

“The more taps you have, the more sap you get; the more sap you get, the more stuff you need.”

More info

On Facebook, search for “Sugar Point Maple Syrup,” or email sugarpointmaplesyrup@gmail.com.