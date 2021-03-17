DULUTH -- Sunfish anglers will need to closely check the new 2021 Minnesota Fishing Regulations booklet as well as signs at boat landings for new sunfish (bluegill) limits that went into effect March 1 on 94 lakes.

The new regulations lower limits on specific waters as part of a Minnesota Department of Natural Resources initiative to protect and improve the size of bluegills.

“Robust public input and support helped us move forward with the Quality Sunfish Initiative. We had more than 3,700 comments and over 85% of them were in favor of trying to improve sunfish sizes,” said Dave Weitzel, Grand Rapids area fisheries supervisor. “It’s clear Minnesota anglers treasure sunfish and want to make sure we have lots of large sunfish in our lakes.”

The new regulations only modify daily limits on the affected lakes and rivers. Anglers can only keep the prescribed number of fish per day from the water but can return the next day for another limit as long as they don’t exceed the statewide inland water possession limit of 20 sunfish per angler.

Specifically, 44 waters will have a new daily limit of five sunfish, 31 will have a limit of 10 sunfish, 17 will have a limit of five sunfish and five crappies, and two will have a limit of 10 sunfish and five crappies. In addition to the new listings, 57 lakes already had reduced limits for sunfish and these regulations remain in effect.

DNR officials said harvesting indeed impacts size because bluegills grow slowly — about an inch per year — so a large sunfish can be more than a decade old. It’s critical to protect these large fish from excessive harvest because they aren’t easily replaced.

Sunfish spawn in large nesting colonies during the spring and early summer. Parental male sunfish build and defend nests. Females will select a male, lay eggs, and leave the eggs for the male to protect and fan with his fins. These nest-building male sunfish play an important role in repopulation, with the largest sunfish often getting the best spawning sites.

When anglers keep the largest sunfish, the remaining small males don’t need to compete with larger males to spawn. Once the larger males are gone, the smaller males devote less energy to growing. Instead, they devote energy to spawning at younger ages and smaller sizes.

Minnesota fishing regulations use sunfish as the generic name for bluegill, pumpkinseed, green sunfish, orange-spotted sunfish, longear, warmouth and their hybrids. Most of the lakes impacted by the rule changes are in north-central Minnesota.

The 2021 Minnesota fishing regulations are available online and anywhere Minnesota fishing licenses are sold.