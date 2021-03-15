Six outdoor enthusiasts are joining Northland Outdoors as ambassadors this spring to provide more coverage and insight into the region's outdoors lifestyle.

With diverse backgrounds, interests and geographic locations across Minnesota, ambassadors are teaming up with Northland Outdoors to provide followers with greater insight and coverage of their outdoor lifestyles and pursuits.

Northland Outdoors is a destination on all Forum Communications Co . news websites offering premier outdoors and recreational storytelling, videos and weather forecasts in Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin. Northland Outdoors can be found on popular social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Follow along on your platform of choice, and follow the Northland Outdoors ambassadors after learning more about them below:

Ali Juten

Ali Juten, also known as Ali UpNorth, began hunting at age 12, though it became her biggest passion when she started bowhunting nearly 9 years ago. She grew up near Duluth and still lives there today with her husband, daughter, and baby boy on the way.

She is passionate about archery and has previously run programs teaching youth and adults about archery and hunting. She hunts whitetail, turkey, geese, grouse, and has been elk and pronghorn hunting out west. Her dream hunt would be to either travel back to Scotland and hunt red stag or go caribou hunting in Alaska.

Ali has a degree in journalism and International studies and has a small digital media business working with small businesses. Ali is also a freelance writer/editor for an OHV magazine called Minnesota Wheelin. Her hope is to inspire other women and families to participate in all things outdoors.

Follow Ali Juten on Instagram

Sarah Amy

Sarah Amy is from St. Francis in east-central Minnesota where she resides with her husband, their soon to be baby, two hunting dogs Hank and Bite, flock of chickens and eight horses.

Being outdoors is her passion. If she is not on the back of one of her horses, she is in the woods or on the water. She fishes open water and hardwater for multiple species and loves the slight inhale of a crappie or bluegill, the fight of a smallmouth bass, the headshakes of the walleye and the thrash of a big pike or musky.

In the fall it’s all about hunting. Bow hunting whitetails is one of her favorite hunts, but chasing the flush of grouse through the woods with her dogs is a pretty close second. Of course, she can’t pass up waterfowl and pheasants either.

For Sarah, there’s just something about making memories with good friends, family, taking in all of God’s beautiful creations, and knowing where your food comes from. Then, at the same time, contributing to conservation to ensure generations to come can have similar experiences in the future.

Follow Sarah Amy on Instagram

Nicole Elfmann

Nicole Elfman was born and raised in a small town in central Minnesota where she grew up hunting and fishing. Her dad instilled the outdoor lifestyle from a young age and her love for the outdoors has grown immensely over the years.

Whitetail hunting is her primary passion, but she also loves to hunt turkey, black bear, upland birds and waterfowl. Nicole basically has a bow in her hand majority of the year. She is a farmer’s wife and a mom to two amazing boys and dog mom to two yellow Labs, Laney and Paisley.

She’s also a member of the National Wild Turkey Federation and a Pheasants Forever chapter, Legendary Longtails.

Follow Nicole Elfmann on Instagram

Hayley Larson

Raised in rural Minnesota, Hayley has been drawn to the nature since she was a young girl. Deeply cherishing memories from her youth of collecting leaves and baking pine cones with grandma, walking gravel roads in search of lake superior agates, tapping maple trees in the pasture and stumbling over hummicks in the bog, trying to fill a bucket of cranberries. These memories sprouted into a passion for the outdoors and sustainability so it can be enjoyed by the generations to come.

After earning a bachelors of science in aviation and natural resources management from the University of Minnesota Crookston, Hayley began her career with Rydell and Glacial Ridge National Wildlife Refuges as a visitor services coordinator and developed the refuges’ Youth Fishing Day and assisted hosting environmental education programs for youth groups.

Following her internship she worked with the Conservation Corps of MN and IA (CCMI), a nonprofit dedicated to engaging young adults in meaningful service, and environmental stewardship by performing habitat restoration projects throughout the Midwest.

Following her time with CCMI she began working for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, assisting the divisions of Wildlife and Ecological Water Resources with prescribed burning efforts, wildfire response, and habitat enhancement in the Northwest region of Minnesota.

In her leisure time, Hayley enjoys spending time with family and friends in the field and on the water. She is an avid waterfowler, archery hunter and angler.

Inspired by others who share their stories, Hayley is excited to be a part of the Northland Outdoors team, she finds joy in journaling her time afield and hopes to inspire others to share their journey and inspirations as well.

Follow Hayley Larson on Instagram

Alex Comstock

Alex Comstock is the founder of WhitetailDNA, a website and YouTube channel dedicated to everything surrounding deer and deer hunting. You can find new videos on his YouTube channel weekly as well as hundreds of blog posts on his website.

Alex resides in Duluth and regularly contributes to deer hunting magazines, including North American Whitetail.

Follow Alex Comstock on Instagram

David "DJ" Jones Jr.

DJ moved from Florida to Cloquet, Minn., in 2012 to attend Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College and later the University of Minnesota Duluth. He earned a degree in law enforcement and majored in criminology and minored in environmental science. He played football and baseball at FDLTCC and football for the Bulldogs.

While in school as a student-athlete, DJ still managed to hunt and fish. Originally from Callahan, Fla., it took a lot of time adjusting to the Northland. Hunting and fishing has been a family tradition, and DJ spent his youth and teenage years hunting whitetail deer and wild hogs with family.

After college in 2016, DJ began sharing his outdoor experiences. His Instagram page began getting attention and a video recovering his first Minnesota whitetail archery buck amassed 10,000 views in a day.

Now working as an Essential Health employee, DJ continues sharing his outdoors experiences with others. He has partnered and worked with brands such as Columbia sportswear, Columbia performance fishing gear, Mystery Tackle Box, onX hunt, ArcticShield, Vapor Trail Archery and Bowmar Archery.

When he's not hunting or fishing, DJ spends time with his girlfriend Emma and his children Colton and Miyla, ages 4 and 1.

DJ's goal is to reach as many people as he can and encourage them to hunt and fish.

Follow DJ Jones on Instagram