OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. — Otter Tail County is committed to hosting the 2021 Minnesota Governor's Fishing Opener in a reimagined method this year, a press release from Otter Tail County announced on Thursday.

The event will be shaped to proceed within the guidelines of the Stay Safe MN initiative during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Over the past year Minnesotans have found new and creative ways to come together — and I expect this year’s fishing opener will be no different,” Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said in the release. “Fishing on our 11,842 lakes is a great Minnesota tradition — though this year’s celebrations may look different, I encourage Minnesotans to get outside and safely participate in this year’s fishing season.”

Otter Tail County is planning to host this year's event from May 13-15.

One of this year’s highlights includes a friendly virtual fishing derby on any body of water throughout Otter Tail County. Lund Boats donated a new Lund 1875 Impact XS with a 150 horsepower Mercury motor, which will be raffled on May 8. Raffle tickets are at multiple locations, and details can be found at ottertaillakescountry.com.

The local Otter Tail County planning committee is working with Explore Minnesota and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to create a range of scenarios to celebrate the opener based on the COVID-19 situation in May.