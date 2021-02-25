ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources is seeking to develop or acquire wetland credits for the Local Government Road Wetland Replacement Program.

Opportunities are available for landowners, local governments and other partners interested in restoring wetlands to generate wetland credits and for current wetland bank account holders interested in selling deposited credits, a release said.

Wetlands that are filled or drained must be replaced under state and federal wetland law. Several Board of Water and Soil Resources programs work to restore wetlands, some of which are then designated as wetland mitigation credits.

These credits are deposited into the state wetland bank, which can be used by local road authorities to obtain state and federal wetland permits for qualifying road improvement projects.

In 2020, the program received $23 million dollars from the state legislature to replace the unavoidable loss of wetlands that result from local road improvement projects.

This week, the Board of Water and Soil Resources opened a request for proposals and a voluntary easement sign-up period in targeted areas of the state.

Requests for proposal options include partnering with the board to generate wetland credits or entering into an agreement to sell previously deposited credits, or credits soon to be deposited in the state wetland bank.

Those who are interested in applying can find application materials and additional information about the request for proposals and the easement sign-up on the Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources website at bwsr.state.mn.us. Applications for any of the participation options are due by 2:30 p.m. April 7.

Specific questions can be directed to one’s local soil and water conservation district, or program staff listed on the Local Government Road Wetland Replacement Program website at bwsr.state.mn.us/local-government-road-wetland-replacement-program.