After a breezy and mild Friday, temperatures will cool for northern Minnesota and much of North Dakota on Saturday. Watch for areas of snow in southern Minnesota toward Wisconsin Saturday night into Sunday.

We close out this work week with a lot of melting for the region. Highs on Friday will be in the 30s and 40s for most. Expect a blustery day across Minnesota.

A few flurries will be possible in the northern tier of the Red River Valley on Saturday morning. Temperatures to kick off the day will be chilly with some wind chills in the teens below zero.

Most of the region will be dry on Saturday besides a few flurries in northeastern North Dakota and northern Minnesota.

If you are planning to be out on the ice over the eastern side of North Dakota on Saturday afternoon it will be a chilly one. Temperatures may only be in the single digits for Devils Lake with breeze out of the north and north-northwest. Temps will vary from chilly in extreme northwestern Minnesota to not as cold in the central part of the state.

Saturday will be one of the cooler days of the upcoming forecast. The good news is the cold won't last and it won't be bitter cold.

A quick moving system will slide over southern Minnesota into Wisconsin later Saturday into Sunday. Watch for some accumulating snow in these areas.

Winds will pick up behind the system bringing the snow. This will lead to a little breezy close to our weekend.

Sunday's temperatures will be similar to Saturday's. Highs make it into the 20s and 30s for most, but with the breeze it may feel a little colder.