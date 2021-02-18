ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has adjusted the procedure for married couples looking to buy combination fishing or hunting licenses in a change that took effect Thursday, Feb. 18.

With the change, the DNR will require both spouses to be present at the sales location to provide and verify their own complete customer records on file to purchase a combination license.

RELATED STORIES:

“These changes will bring the DNR into compliance with state and federal laws that require collecting this information for angling or hunting license sales,” said Steve Michaels, licensing program director for the DNR. “The information helps prevent licenses being sold to people with violations or unpaid fines.”

Customers will continue to pay the same price for combination licenses, which are discounted compared with purchasing two individual licenses.

In addition to both being present when buying a combination license in person, both spouses, if age 21 or older, must provide their current Minnesota driver’s licenses or identification cards. If both spouses are not present, the person present may purchase their part of the license and their spouse may obtain their license at a later date at no additional charge.

Spouses who do not have a record on file with the DNR can create one with their full name, birth date and social security number. Minnesota residents age 21 or older also will need a current Minnesota driver’s license or current Minnesota identification card. They can create their record anywhere DNR licenses are sold or call the DNR license center at (877) 348-0498 or (651) 297-1230 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. New resident customer records for people age 21 and over cannot be created online.

The DNR offers the following married combination licenses:

Angling, valid for fishing.

Conservation angling, valid for half the possession limit, per spouse.

Sports, valid for fishing for both spouses and small game hunting for one spouse.

Super Sports, valid for fishing for both spouses, small game for one spouse, includes two state trout stamps, and waterfowl and pheasant stamps for one spouse. It also offers the choice of a firearm, archery or muzzleloader deer license for one spouse.

Family nonresident angling, valid for one or both parents and dependent children under age 16.

More info: DNR Information Center, (888) 646-6367, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday or by email at info.dnr@state.mn.us.