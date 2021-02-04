Arctic air will slide into the region this weekend bringing the coldest air of the winter for many of us so far. Wind chill values could drop into the -30s to -40s for some places! A few areas of light snow will be possible over western North Dakota and parts of South Dakota both Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures will be colder on Friday than we've had so far this work week. Highs will mainly be in the single digits to teens, but it will also be breezy sending wind chills into the teens below to 20s below.

While the cold air dominates much of North Dakota, Minnesota, and South Dakota, areas near the transition from bitter cold to a little warmer air will have a chance of light snow showers. These areas of snow look to line up around southwestern North Dakota and down through parts of South Dakota on Saturday.

The breeze will stick around all day Friday through parts of Saturday. This wind with the combination of bitter cold air will make it feel even colder.

Here are the potential wind chills for mid to late morning on Saturday! Frostbite can set in as quick as 10 minutes with exposed skin in conditions like we'll have on Saturday. Be mindful of the cold this weekend.

The wind won't be as strong on Sunday, but wind chills are still going to be quite bitter and dangerous. High temperatures in northeastern North Dakota and northern Minnesota could stay in the teens below!

Most of the area will have a dry and frigid weekend, but snow showers will again be possible for South Dakota on Sunday.