Friday will be a little breezy as our next system approaches. Light snow will develop to start off Saturday with accumulating snow likely in southern Minnesota, Iowa, and into Wisconsin as the weekend moves forward.

We'll close out this work week with a little warmer temperatures than how we started the week. Expect a fairly cloudy day with a few flurries here and there.

Friday will be a little breezy as an area of lower pressure starts to move through the central plains. Winds will be out of the southeast for most of us.

Flurries and a few snow showers will be around to kick off Saturday morning. Most of the area will start off cloudy.

We'll wake to teens and 20s for most the region Saturday morning. A few snow showers will likely be showing up on the radar.

Snow will continue to push into the region on Saturday. Most of the shovel-able snow will be in southern Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin.

We warm into the 20s and 30s for most as the snow continues Saturday afternoon.

It doesn't appear to be super windy with this winter system, but there will be a breeze for parts of the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest on Saturday.

By Sunday a lot of the snow will be pushing eastward and away from the area. Snow still looks to linger over southern and southeastern Minnesota into Wisconsin.

Sunshine will filter into the Dakotas behind the snow. Most of the region warms into the 20s and some 30s Sunday.