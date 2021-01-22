The injured sawn that an Otter Tail County woman was determined to help passed away on Friday, Jan. 22.

The injured swan had been trapped on the ice near Long Lake near the town of Ottertail since Wednesday, Jan. 20.

Kim Hanson has named the swan Angel. The swan was injured but was not frozen, Hansons said Thursday, Jan. 21.

In a last attempt to get Angel off of the ice Hanson reached out to Focus readers to try to find someone who could safely get Angel off of the ice. She said she did not dare take Angel off of the ice herself because she does not want her or anyone else to get hurt as Angel was still a wild swan. She said she needed someone who is licensed to rescue wildlife to come help get Angel off the ice and transport her to a bird rescue for rehabilitation.

Many people reached out to the Focus over the weekend wanting to help Hanson get Angel off of the ice. Unfortunately, Angel passed before additional help could be found.





Hanson said in a text message with the Focus on Jan. 22, that she had plans to get Angel off of the ice the following day.

Swans mate for life and what Hanson said she thinks is Angel's family was nearby earlier on Thursday. Hanson did not know how the swan was injured.

Hanson was able to crawl down the bank, lay down on the ice and reach the swan. She had pushed a piece of foam out to Angel in an attempt to get the swan up off of the ice. She had also been throwing corn out to Angel in an attempt to keep the swan from starving.

Hanson was determined to get Angel off the ice before it was too late but was not able to find the correct help before it was too late for Angel.

Hanson said she has talked to the Department of Natural Resources, the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Department, and the zoo in Wahpeton, N.D., among others and has been told to just let nature take its course. She said the Wild and Free wildlife rehab center in Minnesota could take the swan, but they cannot get her off the ice.

On Jan. 21, Hanson said if Angel could have been gotten off of the ice and to a rescue center, she would have had a chance at serving. She said if she died at the rescue it would be better than dying on the ice.

Angel was trapped about 10 feet away from the shore. The water where she was trapped is shallow and the ice by the bank is about 2 inches thick, Hanson said.

The former city of Ottertail Mayor Myron Lueders and the nearby Thumper Pond resort, Thumper Pond has lent Hanson a rescue pole and floatation device from its pool, Hanson said. She said she would have been able to use the pole to reach Angel but needed the help to pull her in safely.



