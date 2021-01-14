Winds will still be strong on Friday with snow coming to a close. The weekend will stay fairly cloudy for most with highs mainly in the 20s.

Areas of snow will be drifting from northwest to southeast throughout the day on Friday. It will still be blustery with highs mainly in the 20s to 30s.

Futurecast still shows snow lingering over portions of Minnesota and Wisconsin Friday evening.

Sustained winds will still be in the teens and 20s for most of the region, but look to back off Friday night.

We'll wake to fairly mild temperatures in January. Most will start in the teens to 20s. A few areas of northern Minnesota will have single digits Saturday morning.

Winds won't be as strong on Saturday for the eastern Dakotas through Minnesota and Wisconsin. Gusts in these areas will be into the teens while western parts of the Dakotas end up having another breezy day.

Temperatures for ice fishing or any outdoor activities Saturday afternoon will be mild for January. Afternoon temps will be in the teens to 20s.

Saturday afternoon will be fairly cloudy for the eastern Dakotas and eastward. Highs top off in the 20s for most although the western Dakotas will be a little warmer.

Some sun mixed will clouds look likely for the western Dakotas while the rest of the region stays fairly overcast on Saturday. Expect a dry day.

Sunday will be cloudy to mostly cloudy and dry.

Sunday's wind speeds will be lower for the western Dakotas compared to Saturday's. Lighter winds for the rest of the area.

Cloudy to mostly cloudy with highs in the 20s and 30s will make for a quiet close to the weekend.



