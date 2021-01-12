Conservation officer Chris Vinton (Perham) reports warm weather has not made conditions favorable for making ice, and slush is becoming an issue on many lakes. Snowmobiling has been limited to some ditches as little new snow has fallen. Several calls of deer getting struck in early morning dense fog were reported. Discussions were had with anglers about upcoming panfish rules and pike regulations.

CO Jordan Anderson (Wadena) primarily spent time on fishing and trapping activity. Lakes continue to be busy with a mixed bag of success. With all the activity, a lot of garbage has been seen left on area lakes. Clean up after yourselves!

CO Randy Posner (Staples) worked on fishing enforcement this past week. The sunfish, crappies and bass have been the most productive for anglers on area lakes. He worked on snowmobiling enforcement issues this past week as well. Violations observed were no fishing license and expired registration on snowmobiles. Complaints of deer-carcass dumping on state land and litter on area lakes were received. He spent time inspecting aerators on area lakes.