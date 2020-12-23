Christmas Day will be a mild one across the northland with highs in the 20s to lower 30s. We are tracking a chilly end to the weekend on Sunday with a slight breeze and a chance of light snow for some.

Most of us will be in the 30s to low 20s Christmas Day A little cloudier into southern Minnesota and Wisconsin with a slight breeze. the Dakota's and western Minnesota will stay quiet.

Saturday will start off chilly, but only warm up to the teens and 20s with times of sun and clouds.

Sunday our wind speeds will turn to the north and this will allow temperatures to cool down into the teens. This cool down will features some wind and also the chance for very light snow for some.

Chance of very light snow across parts of the Dakota's and Minnesota Sunday.