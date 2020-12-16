- Conservation Officer Jordan Anderson (Wadena) spent time on fishing, trapping and deer-hunting enforcement. The brief warmup at the end of the week resulted in some questionable ice. The forecast looks good for gaining some back. Public waters and wetland violations were investigated in Wadena, Hubbard and Otter Tail counties.
- CO Tricia Plautz (Henning) finalized field training with COC Cassie Block. The pair of officers checked ice anglers and monitored whitefish-netting activity. Plautz attended training and continues to investigate dogs-chasing-deer complaints. Dog owners are encouraged to keep their dogs at home as hunters do not appreciate dogs running on land they are attempting to hunt.
- CO Jake Swedberg (Detroit Lakes) spent the past week checking ice anglers and finishing some cases from the deer-hunting season. Ice fishing has picked up in the area as many lakes have at least 4 inches of ice on them. Anglers are having mixed results, with most being able to get fish during the evening after the sun goes down. Swedberg also reports that while most lakes have very solid ice, anglers need to continue checking as several lakes do not have thick enough ice for permanent houses or recreational vehicles to go out on them.
- CO Troy Richards (Fergus Falls) reports seeing some more foot traffic on local ice from both anglers and goose hunters. Questions were answered related to tagging deer with management tags. Success was seen from both archery and muzzleloader deer hunters during the past week. Anglers will be using ATVs this week on some of the lakes. Please remember to check ice thickness yourself to prevent a tragedy and/or expensive recovery expenses.