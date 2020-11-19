Looks like we are in for a fairly quiet November weekend. Lighter winds with more sunshine to be expected on on Saturday with a chance of rain and snow in the region Saturday night into Sunday. Sunday will be a little breezy and colder.

We've had colder mornings already this season, but we'll still be chilly with morning temperatures starting off in the 20s for much of the region.



A little more cloud cover slides through the Dakotas on Saturday with mostly sunny sky expected for Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Winds will be on the light side for Minnesota and Wisconsin on Saturday. Winds won't be extremely strong for the Dakotas, but a little breezy at times.

South Dakota will be warm on Saturday. Highs will reach into the 50s with 40s over southern North Dakota through southern Minnesota.

Light rain and snow will be possible later Saturday night into Sunday. This front will slide out of the Dakotas and across Minnesota throughout the day on Sunday.

Winds will pick up out of the northwest on Sunday. Although it won't be super windy, it will be a chilly breeze for the eastern half of the Dakotas and much of Minnesota.Sunday will be cooler than Saturday. The northern tier of the Red River Valley through the Devils Lake region will top off in the 20s and feel even colder with that brisk northwest wind. The rest of the region will top off in the 30s to some 40s.