The Prairie Pothole Region serves as a super highway for migratory birds, and giving hunters in the Northland Outdoors one of North America's most productive waterfowl areas.
Chad Koel and team visit North Dakota to experience world-class waterfowl hunting, especially late in the season. Learn more about the Prairie Pothole region's distinction as a waterfowl factory in this episode of Northland Outdoors.
RELATED:
- Winter might be early, but the outdoors offers options to enjoy it
- Innovation for ice fishing turns angler into entrepreneur
- This time of year, waterfowl hunters play role in stopping spread of aquatic invasive species
Need some inspiration for spending time outdoors? Watch all of the latest Northland Outdoors videos for tips, techniques and places to go.