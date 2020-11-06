Check out this list of venison recipes submitted over the years by loyal readers and venison connoisseurs. They range (in no particular order) from simple stews and steaks to kabobs and fondue.

We haven’t tried all of them yet, but I’ll bet your mouth is already watering. Save this section for future reference and see if you can try them all before the freezer is empty of venison.

Now get cooking!

Wood-fire grilled venison chops or steaks

6-10 boneless (filleted) venison chops or small steaks

1 can or bottle of Sprite, Diet Sprite or 7-UP

Seasoning, such as wild game rub

Cracked black pepper

Marinade the chops or steaks overnight in Sprite or 7-UP and your favorite rub or seasoning. Remove chops/steaks from marinade and pat dry then sprinkle with cracked black pepper to taste. Pre-heat wood pellet grill to 350 degrees. Place steaks directly on the grill grate and cook 10-15 minutes depending on how thick the meat is — lid closed, flipping once until the internal temperature reaches 125 degrees for medium rare. Serve with grilled asparagus, which takes about 10-12 minutes at 350 degrees on the pellet grill.

(2020, John Myers of Duluth, modified from Traegergrills.com. Fresh venison courtesy Bernie Bischoff of Duluth.)

Simple venison chateaubriand (back strap)

1 venison tenderloin, cut into 2-3 pieces

Coarse salt

Cracked pepper

Salted butter

Take fully thawed venison back-strap and cut into 2-3 sections. Make sure sections are at room temperature before cooking. Season them with coarse salt and cracked black pepper (for best results, season the day before and let them sit overnight.) Prep a large cast-iron skillet with salted butter and place on high heat (this can be done on the stove or grill). Once the skillet is sizzling hot and butter is melted, place back-strap sections on skillet and flip often. The goal is to sear the outside edges around the whole circumference of the meat to lock in the flavor. We’re not cooking the loin all the way through, just searing the outside. This shouldn't take longer than 5 minutes total. Remove entire skillet with back-straps and place the whole skillet in a oven pre-heated to 400 degrees . Check after eight minutes and often thereafter. Use a meat thermometer to cook to a temperature of 130-135 degrees, which should yield a medium-rare steak. (Anything exceeding 145 degrees I would consider blasphemous for a cut of meat such as this, but to each his own.) Remove sections from skillet and let cool for 5-10 minutes. Using a sharp knife, cut smaller round medallions from the larger sections of meat; this is called chateaubriand. Enjoy!

(2020, Ryan Rodenwald of Hermantown)

Venison crock pot round steak casserole

Flour to coat meat

Garlic salt to taste

Salt and pepper to taste

2 pounds venison round steak, 1/2 inch thick

1 onion, sliced

3-4 potatoes, peeled and quartered

1 can French-style green beans

6-ounce can tomatoes, cut up

10-ounce can tomato soup

Mix flour with garlic, salt and pepper. Cut meat into serving-size pieces. Coat meat in flour mixture. Put onion rings on top. Add potatoes, beans, tomatoes and soup, spreading it to cover everything. Cover and cook on low for 8 hours or on high 4-5 hours in the Crock Pot. Remove cover during the last 1/2 hour if it's too runny.

(2004, Sharon Clump of Ironwood)





Rosemary venison steaks (or chops)

Venison steaks or chops (approximately 2 pounds)

3/4 teaspoon rosemary

1/2 teaspoon pepper

3/4 teaspoon salt

Sauce:

1 small onion

1/4 cup red currant jelly

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

1 teaspoon soy sauce

1/4 teaspoon beef bouillon

2 tablespoons water

Mix rosemary, pepper, and salt together. Pat on both sides of chops; broil 8-10 minutes. For sauce, chop onion and sauté in small amount of oil. Add remaining ingredients and heat until the jelly dissolves, pour on chops.

(1996, D.W. of Grand Rapids)

Venison roll-ups

6 pieces venison steak, 6 to 8 ounces each, deboned

Salt and pepper to taste

6 onion slices, 1/4 -inch thick

6 strips bacon

Pound venison steaks until they are 8 inches in diameter and about 1/2-inch thick. Season with salt and pepper. Place onion slice on each piece of venison. Roll up with onion inside. Wrap each roll in a bacon strip and secure with a toothpick. Place in a square, 9-inch baking pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 1 to 1-1/2 hours, or until fork-tender.

(2002, Dorris Nelson of Duluth

German-style venison roast

1 4-5-pound venison roast

6 strips bacon

3/4 cup butter

Salt and pepper to taste

1 cup hot water

1/2 cup sour cream

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup half-and-half or light cream

Melt butter in skillet. Brown venison lightly on all sides. Sprinkle generously with salt and pepper. Lay raw bacon strips on top of the browned roast. Place venison, along with melted butter, into a roasting pan that has a cover. Rinse skillet with 1 cup hot water and pour over venison. Cover and bake in 350-degree oven 2 to 2- 1/2 hours. Baste with juices several times during cooking. About 30 minutes before it is done, remove roast from oven and make gravy.

GRAVY: Combine sour cream, flour and cream; stir until smooth. Pour mixture into meat juices in pan. It may be necessary to remove the meat in order to stir mixture into the juices. When gravy thickens, return meat to pan. Return pan to oven, reduce heat to 325 degrees and continue baking for 30 minutes. Baste roast with gravy occasionally. Makes 4-8 servings. NOTE: I often use a clay cooker for a roasting pan. I think it is better this way. I like to serve this with boiled potatoes, red cabbage and cranberry relish.

(2002, Anita Rouse of Duluth)

Venison scallopini

2 pounds venison round steak or chops

1 teaspoon garlic powder

6 tablespoons olive oil

16-ounce can stewed tomatoes

1 teaspoon oregano

1 teaspoon parsley flakes

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

12-ounce bag wide or extra wide egg noodles

8 ounces shredded mozzarella

Cut the meat into four equal portions. In a skillet, blend the garlic powder into the olive oil, then brown the steaks on both sides over medium-high heat. Add the tomatoes and sprinkle the oregano, parsley flakes, salt and pepper over the tops of the steaks. Reduce the heat to very low, cover the pan and slowly simmer for 45 minutes. Meanwhile, boil the noodles as directed. Drain. Empty them into a 9-by-13-inch pan. Carefully pour the tomato/venison mixture over the noodles. Sprinkle with mozzarella and bake in oven at 400 degrees until the cheese is melted and just barely beginning to brown.

(2004, Sandra Schubitzke of Cloquet)

Venison pepper steak

2 pounds venison steak (partially frozen for ease of cutting, then cut into thin strips)

1 large onion, cut into thin rings

1 green pepper, cut into thin rings

SAUCE:

1 cup ketchup

1 cup water

12 tablespoons soy sauce

4 tablespoons all-purpose flour

Brown meat. Remove meat from the pan and stir in the sauce ingredients. Return meat to pan and top with onion and pepper. Simmer for 30 minutes or more (depending on how tender you prefer your veggies), stirring occasionally. Serve over rice with snow peas or pea pods on the side. Yield: 4 servings.

(2005, Martha Karsnia of International Falls)

Venison stew

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

2 pounds venison stew meat

3 onions, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 bay leaf

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

1 tablespoon salt

3 cups water

7 small potatoes, peeled and quartered

1 pound carrots, cut into 1-inch pieces

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

91/4 cup water

In a skillet, brown the meat in oil. Add onions, garlic, Worcestershire sauce, bay leaf, oregano, salt and water. Simmer, covered, for 1- 1/2 to 2 hours, or until meat is tender. Add potatoes and carrots; cook until tender. Combine flour and water. Stir into the stew. Remove bay leaf before serving. This stew is tasty served over rice or large egg noodles. Yield: 7 servings.

(2005, Michael W. Anderson of Duluth)

Venison hamburger jerky

1 pound ground beef

2 teaspoons salt (canning is best)

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1 teaspoon chili powder

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

1/4 teaspoon ginger

Preheat oven to 175 degrees. Blend spices well into meat. Divide into two or three portions. Lay this mixture between two pieces of plastic wrap or wax paper and roll into 1/4 -inch thickness with a rolling pin. Remove top layer of plastic or wax paper. Place a metal cake cooling rack on top of meat mixture and flip over. Peel off layer of plastic or wax paper. Place on middle shelf of oven. Bake for 6 to 6- 1/2 hours, leaving oven door ajar 2 or 3 inches. Aluminum foil may be placed on shelf below to catch melted fat. While jerky is still warm, cut into strips with scissors.

(2006, Kay MacGillivraye)

Venison chops

vegetable oil

flour

salt

pepper

butter or margarine

1 onion, finely minced

catsup

brown sugar

basil

½ c. beef broth

Pound the chops until they are ¼ inch thick. Heat the oven to 350 degrees. In a large skillet, heat the oil and butter or margarine; ratio 2 tablespoons of oil to 1 tablespoon of butter or margarine over medium heat. Combine the flour, salt and pepper. Dredge the chops in the flour mixture, place in a heated skillet and brown on both sides. Once browned, place in a 9 x 13 inch cake pan. Continue until all the chops are browned, adding more oil and butter or margarine as needed. Sprinkle brown sugar over all of the browned chops, squirt a dab of catsup on each chop, top with minced onion over all, sprinkle basil over all and dot each chop with butter or margarine. Pour beef broth in the pan and cover with tin foil. Bake for 1 hour and 15 minutes or until done.

(2011, Deanna Larson of Duluth)

Blue cheese venison loaf

1 ½ lb. ground moose or venison

1 egg

¼ c. blue cheese, crumbled

¼ c. onion, chopped

¼ c. milk

½ tsp. dry mustard

¼ tsp. sage

¼ to ½ c. steak sauce

½ c. dry bread crumbs

1/8 tsp. garlic powder

1 T. Worcestershire sauce

salt and pepper to taste

Heat the oven to 350 degrees. Mix all the ingredients together. Spread in an ungreased loaf pan or shape into a loaf on an ungreased casserole dish. Bake uncovered for 60 to 75 minutes or until done. Drain off excess fat.

(2012, no name given)

Kabobs with venison

wood skewers

cocktail onions

green pepper slices

cherry tomatoes

peeled shrimp

cubed venison

Cut trimmed venison into 1-inch cubes. Equal cube size to ensure even grilling. Marinate wood skewers and venison cubes in teriyaki sauce overnight in a covered dish. Alternate the ingredients on the sticks. Grill over hot but low coals.

(2013, Karl Seckinger of Two Harbors)

Aunt Lil's Chili

2 lbs. ground venison

1 15 oz. can light kidney beans, undrained

1 15 oz. can dark kidney beans

1 15 oz. can navy beans

1 15 oz. can black beans

1 onion, diced

1/2 cup celery diced

1 large potato, peeled, boiled, diced

2 15 oz. cans of tomato sauce

2 cans tomato soup

1 can or package tamales, cut into rounds

2 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. pepper

1 tsp. cumin

1 tsp. chili powder

1 oz. square of chocolate

Brown meat, add onions and celery and cook until limp. Put all ingredients, except chocolate, in a large Crock-pot. Stir well. Cook 6 hours on low, adding chocolate in the last 30 minutes. Stir in when mixture is cooked. Top each bowl with grated cheddar and sour cream.

(2018, Alice Marks of Duluth)

40-proof brandy Dutch oven venison

4 lbs. venison, cut into one-inch cubes with no fat or silver skin

1 T. fresh garlic

1/2 c. butter

1 green pepper, sliced and seeded

1 c. chopped carrots

2 medium onions, sliced

1/3 c. flour

1 cup brandy, plus rest of bottle

2 cans condensed onion soup

2 soup cans of water

seasoned salt

freshly ground pepper

Dig a coal pit and start your coals off to red hot. When the bottom layer goes to ash, add your Dutch oven right on top of the spread out coals. In the Dutch oven, sauté the venison cubes in butter until brown on all sides. Add onions, garlic and vegetables. Sauté until the vegetables are wilted. Sprinkle with flour. Stir in 1 cup of brandy, soup and water. Stir to blend. Cover and place on coals at the edge of the campfire. Add coals to the oven lid. Cook for 45 minutes, check for tenderness and rotate the oven occasionally. This may take up to two hours to cook and build a gravy. You have to maintain your bed of coals and refresh the oven lid from time to time as well. Season to taste with seasoned salt and pepper. Serve with remaining brandy in a snifter.

(2011, Karl Seckinger of Two Harbors)

Steak in creamy garlic sauce

8 oz. Dijon Mustard

10 garlic cloves

3 T. veggie oil

2 T. coarse black pepper

2 c. whipping cream

8 oz. (1 c.) sour cream

4 to 5 lbs. venison steak

In a blender, combine 4 oz. of Dijon mustard, 8 garlic cloves and 1 tablespoon of pepper. Cover and process for a minute. Add 1 tablespoon of oil and process until a paste forms. Spread over the steaks. In a large skillet, heat the rest of the oil over medium-high heat. Brown the steaks. Transfer the steaks to an ungreased 9 x 13 inch pan, cover, and bake at 375 degrees for 40 minutes or to taste. Remove and let stand for 10 minutes. In a saucepan, combine 2 cloves of minced garlic, whipping cream, sour cream and the remaining mustard and pepper. Cook and stir over low heat until heated through. Slice the steaks and serve with sauce.

(2010, Brian Borkholder of Hermantown)

Big D's stuffed venison loaf

2 lbs. ground venison

1 onion, chopped

1 6-oz. box dry instant stuffing mix

2 eggs, beaten

2 T. Worcestershire sauce

2 T. ketchup

¼ c. V-8 spicy tomato-vegetable juice cocktail, optional

1 tsp. mustard

10 oz. fresh morel mushrooms

8 slices sharp cheddar cheese

6 slices of bacon

½ c. barbecue sauce

2 T. Parmesan cheese, optional

salt and pepper to taste

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Mix the venison, onion, stuffing mix, eggs, Worcestershire sauce, ketchup, vegetable juice and mustard in a large bowl with your hands until thoroughly combined. Place half of the meat in a 9-by-11-inch casserole dish, patting down into an even layer. Spread the mushrooms over the meat and top with cheese. Add the remaining meat mixture on top and press the edges together to seal in the mushrooms and cheese. Arrange the bacon slices over the top and spread the barbecue sauce evenly over the loaf. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese. Bake for one hour and 15 minutes or until it reaches 160 degrees. Drain off excess grease and allow to stand for five minutes before serving.

(2012, Kris Vereecken of Cloquet)

Slow-cooked venison roast

2 to 3 lb. venison roast

Montreal Steak seasoning

2 T. oil for browning

1 can low-salt beef broth

1 c. strong black coffee

flour

water

eason the roast with the Montreal Steak seasoning. In a heavy Dutch oven, brown the meat in the oil on all sides. Drain the oil and add the beef broth and coffee. Cover tightly and place in a 325 degree oven. Roast for 2 to 3 hours, checking for tenderness. Remove meat to a platter and cover with foil. Mix equal parts flour and water and add to the broth while it's cooking and stir until thickened. Slice the meat and serve with gravy and boiled potatoes.

(2012, Pat Emberg of Proctor)

Venison Bourguignon



1 lb. venison, cut into 3/4 inch cubes

extra virgin olive oil

2 cloves of garlic, minced

3 medium onions, chopped

Pinot Noir or Burgundy wine

beef consommé

1 t. fresh thyme

3/4 t. fresh marjoram

1/2 t. Kosher salt

1/4 t. black pepper

2 bay leaves

3 c. fresh sliced mushrooms

2 c. carrot, sliced 3/4 inch thick

1 c. pearl onions

2 T. all-purpose flour

1/2 stick margarine or butter, softened

2 slices of bacon, cooked and crumbled

egg noodles

fresh parsley for garnish

Soak venison meat overnight in wine. Drain wine and sear the meat until brown. Set aside. Note: You may need to sear in batches depending upon the size of your pan. Next, sauté the onion and garlic until tender. Return all meat to the pan. Stir in the broth, thyme, marjoram, salt, pepper and bay leaves. Bring to a boil and reduce heat. Simmer, covered, for 45 minutes. Add the carrots, pearl onions and mushrooms. Return to boiling and reduce heat. Cover and cook for 25 more minutes or until the meat and vegetables are tender. In a small bowl, combine the flour and butter until smooth. Slowly stir into the meat mixture until thickened and bubbly. Stir in the crumbled bacon. Boil the noodles until al dente – do not overcook them. Strain and set aside. Melt 1/2 stick of butter in a large saucepan until browned. Add in the noodles and toss. Salt and pepper to taste. Serve the venison over noodles. Garnish with fresh chopped parsley.

(2011, David Plowman of Duluth)

Venison Steak Diane

4 ounces beef suet

5 pounds boneless venison sirloin pieces cut into 1/2 -inch thick medallions

1 pound fresh mushrooms

1 large yellow onion, chopped

2 tablespoons flour

1/3 cup brandy

3 cups water

Melt suet in large, heavy skillet. Remove any chunks and heat until very hot. Sauté the mushrooms and onions in pan until tender, remove. Sauté meat 3 minutes on each side and remove. Add flour to fat left in pan, mix in water and season to taste. Boil until thick; add meat, vegetables and stir until mixed. Add brandy and flambé (light it with a match and the fire will burn the alcohol off in a dramatic presentation before serving). Yield: 10 to 15 servings.

(2012, Fred Broman of Duluth)

Wild game fondue



venison, defatted and no silver skin attached

peanut oil

salt

Fill a Dutch oven or fondue pot two-thirds full with peanut oil and bring to a boil. Cut the venison into 1-inch chunks. Add seasoned salt to a Ziploc bag. Add the meat and shake to gently coat all the pieces. Thread the meat onto skewers and drop the skewers into the boiling pot. Flip after 30 seconds. Total cook time is about one minute. Drain the meat on paper towels and serve hot.

(2012, Karl Seckinger of Two Harbors)