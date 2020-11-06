The U.S. The Consumer Product Safety Commission this week recalled thousands of portable deer hunting tree stands due to a safety flaw that could cause them to collapse under use.

The federal agency recalled about 3,400 tree stands made for Lakeville, Minn.-based Alliance Outdoor Products and the subsidiary name X-Stand company with model names Silent Adrenaline and Apache.

Cable assemblies have come apart “due to corrosion, posing a fall hazard for the user,” the commission’s notice read. The company received at least five reports of malfunctions with at least two hunters falling and suffering broken bones.

The federal agency warned that consumers “should immediately stop using the recalled climbing treestands” and contact Alliance Outdoor Products Inc. for a gift card refund. The stands retailed from $200 to $230.

The 2017 model year stands were made in China and sold from May 2017 through December 2018 at retail outlets nationwide and at sportsmansguide.com and x-stand.com.

The models involved are most often used by bowhunters but are likely also used by some rifle hunters, with Minnesota's firearms deer season set to start Saturday and some 450,000 people heading afield. Tree stand falls of all types are the most common injury reported during deer hunting seasons.

Consumers with the recalled products should call Alliance Outdoor Products toll-free at 877-886-2241 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, or visit www.x-stand.com and click on “recalls” or visit www.x-stand.com/recall-notification for more information.