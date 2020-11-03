It's that time of year again, where the Pioneer Journal puts out a request for area deer hunters and hunter families to shoot us an email with a picture of the successful hunters in our area.

We'll accept photos throughout the length of the season, Nov. 7-15 and plan to publish them once the smoke clears. No matter how big or small the deer, we'll accept them and publish them as room allows.

Please send submissions to editorial@wadenapj.com. And don't forget to include the deer in the photo.

Want to take a great photo?

If you are the photographer, keep the light to your back. Hunters, tuck that deer's tongue in and if you are able, hold up that deer head for readers to get a good look. The bigger the image size, the better the quality for print, so send as a large file size please.

Good luck and stay safe!