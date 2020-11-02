The 2020 deer firearms season is set to begin a half hour before sunrise on Saturday, Nov. 7 and continue through Sunday, Nov. 15.

The first weekend is shaping up to be a warm one with highs near 70 degrees and lows well above freezing, according to the National Weather Service in Grand Forks. The long-term forecast shows a cool down after the first weekend to more seasonable temperatures.

Here’s a few tips to prepare yourself for the hunt in the days before half a million hunters head out to the fields and woods of Minnesota.

The DNR reminds hunters to follow the three tenets of safe firearms handling:

Treat each firearm as if it is loaded and keep your finger off the trigger.

Always control the muzzle of the firearm.

Be sure of your target and what is beyond.

Tree-stand accidents are the leading cause of injury to hunters, so it's always important to wear a safety harness and unload your gun before going up or down in your stand.

Since it’s going to be a warm weekend, it’s likely hunters will spend more time hunting and perhaps have better luck. If you are one of the lucky ones remember to register that deer.

Register your deer online, by phone or in-person

Hunters who harvest deer, bear or turkey must sign into the Minnesota DNR's electronic license system when registering a harvest online at mndnr.gov/gameregistration. Deer can also be registered by calling 888-706-6367 or in person at designated registration stations. For a list of those locations go to www.dnr.state.mn.us/hunting/stations.html .

For more information, go to mndnr.gov/regulations/hunting.

Hunting stats

Shooting hours each day are a half-hour before sunrise to a half-hour after sunset. With sunrise expected at 7:12 a.m. in the Wadena area, legal shooting could start at 6:42 a.m.

Minnesota sells about 520,000 deer hunting licenses each fall, including firearms, muzzleloader, youth and archery. Of those, about 450,000 hunters are expected to be afield statewide during the firearms season.

About half the deer shot during the season are shot opening weekend. This year, that will likely be about 100,000 deer, depending on the weather. (Warmer, drier weather means hunters stay outside longer and shoot more deer.) About 70% of the season harvest occurs in the first four days of the season. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has set an annual goal of 200,000 deer shot and hunters — firearms, muzzleloaders and archery combined.

Last year, 36% of all Minnesota hunters successfully harvested a deer (including archery and muzzleloader) but the success rate was 32% during the firearms season and only 27% for the 100-series management area during firearms season.

The average hunter spends five days afield during Minnesota's firearms deer season.

A legal buck is a deer having at least one antler 3 inches long. Buck fawns, sometimes called button bucks or nubbin' bucks, are not legal bucks.

Resident firearms deer licenses are $35 in 2020.

Resident hunters 84 years old and older can shoot a deer of either sex in any permit area.

A deer license purchased after the opening day of the season is valid starting the next day after it is issued, but not on the day it is issued.

Share your stories on social media using #Deer-CampMN.

Source: Minnesota DNR

Don’t hide the hide

For those looking to donate to the Hides for Habitat program, consider bringing your deer hide to the following area drop off sites:

East Otter Tail County

New York Mills : Cenex, Mills Country Market

: Cenex, Mills Country Market Henning : Farmer's Elevator-Henning

: Farmer's Elevator-Henning Perham : Main Street Express, Lakes Area Coop

: Main Street Express, Lakes Area Coop Dent : Dougout Bar and Grill

: Dougout Bar and Grill Ottertail: Carr's Tree Service

Wadena County