Our close to October will be cool and blustery for a large portion of the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest. Halloween will feature plenty of wind for the Dakotas and Minnesota with a chilly first day of November to follow. The weekend ahead does appear to stay dry for the region.

Nearly the entire area will wake up to 20s under a partly cloudy sky. A few teens will be possible.

A strong cold front will sweep across the region during the day on Saturday. While this front does not appear to bring precipitation to the area, it will draw in colder air with a brisk northwest wind picking up during the day.

Winds look to get quite gusty by the afternoon and evening of Saturday. Costumes may be flapping in the wind for Halloween.

The cold front will only allow temps to reach into the 30s to 40s across the northern parts of our area with 50s ahead of the front.

Winds will still be fairly strong for the eastern half of Minnesota and all of Wisconsin on Sunday.

Expect a cold close to the weekend. The first day of November will only top off in the 30s for Minnesota and Wisconsin with a little warmer air in the western Dakotas. The warmer air will eventually filter into the region during the work week with the potential of 40s, 50s, and even 60s ahead.



