The 18 parcels for sale include rural and lakeshore properties, with many recreational opportunities. Annual land sales help the DNR optimize its land holdings and meet its responsibility to maximize recreational, conservation, and economic opportunities for the state.

State statute requires the lands be sold by an auction open to the public. This year, the DNR will provide a process for a sealed bid auction that does not require bidders to be present. Mail-in bidding opened to the public on Wednesday, Oct. 7 at 4:30 p.m., and all sealed bids must be received by 4 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 5.

A presentation of the bids will be held by online platform at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 6. Participation in the virtual bid opening is optional and registration is required to attend. Event registration details can be found on the DNR website.

“The DNR is excited to offer a sealed bid public auction with a mechanism to allow online public participation in the presentation of the bid awards, keeping in mind the health and safety of our customers and staff,” said Andrea Johnson, land sale coordinator for the DNR.

Bids should be sent to DNR Central Office, 500 Lafayette Road, St. Paul, MN 55155-4045. All bid forms must be mailed in using the U.S. Postal Service. The DNR Central Office will not accept hand-delivered bid forms.

Prior to participating in the sealed bid auction, bidders need to obtain property data sheets and must be familiar with the property, minimum bid, and terms and conditions of sale for all properties in which they are interested in bidding. The public can visit mndnr.gov/landsale to obtain a property data sheet, bid form, and instructions for participating in the sealed bid auction. Call 651-259-5432,

888-646-6367 or email min.landsale@state.mn.us with questions about a specific property.

The DNR’s annual land sales help the department meet its management responsibilities and enhance the state’s public land values and benefits. Public lands provide support for natural resource-based economies, space and access to outdoor recreation, ecological benefits like clean air and water, and critical habitat for wildlife and rare plant species. Selling land allows the DNR to remove land from its portfolio that is no longer meeting primary management objectives. Depending on the type of land sold, revenue from sales may go to the School or University Trust or provide funds to allow the DNR to invest in other, high priority acquisitions.

All are welcome to participate in the public auction. Subscribe now to receive emails about the 2020 public land sale, including steps to obtain an official sealed bid form.