We'll kick off this weekend on a warm note with parts of the region ending Friday in the 70s and even 80s! Saturday and Sunday temps wont' be as warm for most, but still mild overall of October. Watch for rain showers to develop later on Sunday.

Temperatures on Saturday morning won't be as cold as some of the fall mornings we've experienced so far. Most of us will wake to 40s and 50s.

Winds will increase across both North and South Dakota on Saturday. Winds wont be as strong for Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Plenty of sunshine in the forecast for Saturday with dry conditions for the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest.

Saturday won't be as warm as Friday, but still mild overall with highs ranging from 50s in northern Minnesota to 70s in the western Dakotas.

Winds will increase on Sunday with an approaching low pressure system.

Temperatures will warm ahead of the front and cool down behind the front in the west to finish the weekend.

Watch for areas of rain on Sunday. Better chance at this time appears to be the later half of the day. The areas of rain may not impact Minnesota and Wisconsin until we head back to work.



