In the fall, the sounds of early morning songbirds, loons and geese harmonize in the Northland Outdoors.

The season reveals a brilliant mix of Bismuth yellow, ochre, rust and shades in between. All serving as a backdrop to shorelines and country settings from Lake Superior to Minnesota's Otter Tail County, home of Maplewood State Park.

In this episode, watch and listen as we travel the Land of 10,000 Lakes for a tour of the season's best.

Need some inspiration for spending time outdoors? Watch all of the latest Northland Outdoors videos for tips, techniques and places to go.