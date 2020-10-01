We'll close this week with a lot less wind than we had midweek. Temperatures will be chilly Friday night and Saturday night. Daytime highs over the weekend will be cool as well. Watch for showers to stroll through portions of the region on Saturday.

We kick off Saturday with 30s across the region. There will be some 20s over northern Minnesota and into northeastern Minnesota as well.

Winds will be much lighter on Saturday compared to what was around midweek.

Areas of chilly rain showers will be possible near the Red River Valley, through Minnesota, and into Wisconsin on Saturday.

Saturday afternoon is going to be a chilly one, and especially for those dealing with any rain showers in the area.

Winds will still be relatively lighter for Minnesota and Wisconsin, but will start to pick up across the Dakotas and into the Red River Valley later on Sunday.

Sunday will only be a little warmer for Minnesota and Wisconsin. Expect a dry day with highs ranging from 50s to even some 60s and 70s as you head west into the Dakotas.



