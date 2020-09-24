After a mild and relatively quiet fishing opener in Minnesota last weekend this weekend will be more active. Scattered showers and thundershowers will be possible throughout the weekend for the northland. A cold front looks to move through starting Saturday, and behind the front much cooler air in the 60s will follow. Sunday temperatures will be in the 60s for the northern counties with a few lingering showers and thunderstorms throughout the day.

Friday will be our warmest day, with scattered PM showers and thundershowers, especially to the north. Temperatures in the 70s and 80s for all.

Saturday a cold front looks to move in, which will drop temperatures as it passes. Scattered showers and thunderstorms expected for much of the region as the front slowly moves southeast.

On Sunday, many will cool down after the cold front passage. Temperatures dropping into the 60s for many northern counties, but a few spots in the south hanging on to the 80s. A few lingering showers and T-showers are possible, although they should be much less widespread.