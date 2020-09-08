Youth can take advantage of early waterfowl hunting opportunities this weekend.

Youth under 18 years of age are allowed to participate when accompanied by a non-hunting adult 18 years of age or older. Youth ages 13-17 must have their firearms safety certificate.

Youth hunters age 16 and 17 must have a federal duck stamp and a youth small game license.

The shooting hours for the youth hunt are from half hour before sunrise to sunset. Daily limits are the same as the regular duck and early goose seasons. All other migratory bird hunting regulations apply.

Please refer to page 9 in the waterfowl hunting regulation booklet for more information.