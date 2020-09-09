As we head into the weekend after Labor Day expect a few scattered showers Friday evening through Saturday. The pick day this weekend across the region will be Sunday! Temperatures will moderate into the mid to upper 60s throughout the weekend.

A few widely scattered showers are expected Friday evening and overnight.

Showers will increase in coverage across parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin Friday night through Saturday morning.

Expect a cool start to Saturday with scattered showers around the eastern Dakota's, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.

High temperatures will generally be in the 60s Saturday with low to middle 70s across the western and central Dakota's.

Scattered showers will begin to decrease from west to east across the region by Saturday afternoon and evening.

Sunday will be the pick day this weekend with a mostly sunny sky and temperatures in the 60s and 70s!