When the temps drop and snow flies, your skin can pay the price. Cold winter weather and low humidity can lead to dry, cracked skin, especially on your hands and feet. So why not try the burrito method?

Dr. Dawn Davis, a Mayo Clinic dermatologist came up with that term and gives step-by-step directions on how to moisturize and cover your hands and feet so you can once again have soft and healthy skin.

"It helps to humidify the environment so moisture soaks into your skin temporarily," says Davis. "Some people will do this once a week. Some will do it every evening. It tends to be very helpful to people who have very dry skin."

Burrito method for hands and feet:

When hands are slightly damp, apply a thick layer of an hypoallergenic cream to the hands and feet. Make sure it is thick to the point of looking like icing on a cake.

Put white cotton gloves or socks over your hands and/or feet and sleep with them on. If they fall off, no worries.

If you have severely dry skin, consider an additional layer. After the application of cream, take a washcloth and dip it into a warm mixture of one tsp white vinegar to 12 ounces of water. Wring out excess liquid and wrap it around your hands or feet. Then put on the gloves or socks.

Follow the Health Fusion podcast on Apple, Spotify, and Google Podcasts.

For comments or other podcast episode ideas, email Viv Williams at vwilliams@newsmd.com. Or on Twitter/Instagram/FB @vivwilliamstv.