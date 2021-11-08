The American College of Cardiology highlighted the study done by experts in Brazil. They note that the relationship between smoking and blood pressure is not fully understood, especially in women. But their study showed that current smokers have worse rates of blood pressure control than people who never smoked.

If you smoke or have hypertension (high blood pressure), your risk of cardiovascular disease goes up. When combined, those risk factors may compound the problem. And it's kind of a vicious cycle. The researchers say hypertension increases a smoker's cardiovascular risk and smoking increases your risk of hypertension, worsening the chances your medication will be able to get things under control.

The researchers say getting people to quit smoking is important, as is further study to learn more about the connection between smoking and blood pressure and patients' behaviors in regards to treatment.

The research was presented at the presented at the ACC Latin America 2021 Virtual conference.

