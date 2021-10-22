Amy Stern is a vet tech who has been caring for animals for twenty years. She shares stories of how the pandemic added more stress to what was already a burdensome situation.

Elaine Pardi and Jean Caples are co-founders of Animals Connect Everyone, a Rochester, Minnesota-based pro-bono organization with a mission to share information about the beneficial bonds between people and animals. As pet owners, they've seen what vets and vet techs are going through and decided to launch a project to help.

Pardi and Caples joined forces with New Jersey-based life coach and meditation expert Michael O'Brien who created a mindfulness meditation video to help reduce stress and relieve anxiety. He says anyone can do the meditation, which is designed for people to do with their pets.

