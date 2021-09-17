I don't know many people who like to go see their providers. But many men seem to really have issues with it. Results from a Cleveland Clinic survey show that 72% of men would rather do chores such as cleaning the toilet than go to the doctor. And about two-thirds of men wait until the last possible minute to go in if they have some sort of symptoms.

The survey also notes that many men avoid doctor visits because they are ashamed and feel judged. That's not good.

My guest is Dr. Cuoug Pham, an internist and pediatrician at the University of Minnesota. He wants to encourage men to make their health a priority.

Watch or listen to hear why men should pay attention to their health and hear tips on how to make the process positive and meaningful.

