Cooper Rendon has worked in the health care industry for more than a decade. Trained as a physician assistant, he's dedicated to helping patients. But during this time, he grew concerned about barriers that prevented access to health care. He wanted to fix that problem.

"Even from my own experience with my own family, trying to get into see somebody for very common things, there's always a lot of barriers," says Rendon. "Whether it's the paper forms, the long waits or high prices. So I decided that there's got to be a better solution to this."

Rendon's streamlines the process through his company, Compcare Urgent Care. It's an expertly-staffed, walk-in clinic that offers urgent care and occupational medicine services for people of all ages and businesses.

