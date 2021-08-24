Every Tuesday morning around 8:30, you can watch the Tom and Kelly show on Facebook. I stopped by when they were shooting an episode on edibles at a local brewery. Not THAT kind of edibles, but flowers you can grow in containers to look at and/or eat.

Tom Bellinger and Kelly Rae Kirkpatrick are Olmsted (Minn.) County Extension Master Gardener volunteers (I'm one too!). The organization's goal is to help teach people about growing plants using research-based information from the University of Minnesota. Outreach programs are based on seven priority areas: horticulture, local food, climate change, clean water, pollinators, plant biodiversity and the health benefits of plants, green space and nature.

This episode's menu includes nasturtiums, sunflowers and hops. Watch or listen and be entertained!

