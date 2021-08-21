Sunscreen is sort of like a seatbelt. Both protect you from injury and even death. Wearing sunblock reduces your risk of skin cancer, including malignant melanoma, which is the deadliest form of skin cancer

"Please exercise good sun-protective behaviors," says Dr. Daniel Kim, a dermatologist at Essentia Health in Fargo. "One out of seven Americans will be affected by this in their lifetimes. So sunscreen and sun-protective measures are just a simple and effective way to reduce that risk."

Kim says different types of sunscreen work in different ways. Listen to the podcast to hear more about that and some other, lesser-known aspects of sun exposure risks, including how some clothing fabrics protect better than others and how skin cancer in kids, while rare, may look different than it does in adults.

