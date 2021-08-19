People who eat diets with a lot of healthy plant-based foods have a lower risk of stroke than those who eat a lower-quality diet. That information is from a study by researchers at the Harvard School of Public Health.

They say healthy plant-based foods include leafy greens, whole grains and beans. And less-healthy options include refined grains, potatoes and added sugars. The researchers found going for the healthier options may lower your overall risk of stroke by 10%.

Prior studies suggest that plant-based diets may lower your risk of diabetes, cardiovascular disease and other diseases, but few studies have tackled the link to stroke.

The researchers found a diet high in healthy plant-based foods modestly reduced chances of ischemic stroke. However, they found no reduced risk with hemorrhagic stroke. They recommend people take into consideration the quality of plant-based foods they consume.

The study was published in the journal, Neurology.

Follow the Health Fusion podcast on Apple, Spotify, and Google Podcasts.

For comments or other podcast episode ideas, email Viv Williams at vwilliams@newsmd.com. Or on Twitter/Instagram/FB @vivwilliamstv.