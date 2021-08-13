Chris Blade, the publisher of the Rochester Post Bulletin and co-host of the podcast, "The Other Side of the Table by Forum Communications," knows that the health of a community depends on the wellbeing of its people. And in a time when racism, politics and a pandemic are pulling people apart, she and her co-host, Ken Henry, are bringing them together.

"I'm a short, white woman from Alabama. He's a tall, black man from Rochester, New York. And we started having really tough conversations," says Blade.

Those conversations morphed into a podcast about listening to and learning about other peoples' perspectives.

In this episode, I'll introduce you to Chris, hear about goals and run one of their shows. "The Other Side of the Table" is honest, revealing and inspiring.

