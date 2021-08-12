Renting clothes, also called collaborative apparel consumption, helps reduce waste by allowing items to be worn by various people several times instead of being worn once and then tossed in the garbage.

Researchers from Washington State University found that people in the Gen-Z generation are interested in the clothing rental idea.

“They are very interested in sustainable consumerism, care about the environment, and are willing to make changes to help the planet,” says Ting Chi, a co-author of the study.

The study authors surveyed 362 people born between 1997 and 2002 and found that the group wants to be fashionable, but don't need to own the items. The researchers also say clothing rental is not new, but their results suggest it could become more common.

The Environmental Protection Agency reports that in 2018, more than 13 million tons of textiles ended up in landfills.

The study was published in the journal Sustainability.

