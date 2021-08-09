Cigarette smoking is bad for your health. We've known that for a long time. Vaping, or using e-cigarettes, comes with health risks too and research about it continues to emerge. One study , from the University of California, Los Angeles, reports that just one vaping session can affect your body's cells — even if you're a non-smoker.

They found that vaping increases what's called, "oxidative stress." It happens when there's an imbalance of the molecules in your body that damage cells, called free-radicals, and anti-oxidants, which fight free radicals.

“Over time, this imbalance can play a significant role in causing certain illnesses, including cardiovascular, pulmonary and neurological diseases, as well as cancer,” says Dr. Holly Middlekauff, professor of cardiology and physiology at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA.

Study results show oxidative stress levels in non-smokers who vaped for 30 minutes increased two to four times. Oxidative stress levels of smokers in the study did not increase, but the researchers say that's because their oxidative stress levels are already high.

E-cigarettes are sometimes used as a safer alternative to tobacco cigarettes, but Dr. Middlekauff and her research team don't agree.

“While there’s a perception that e-cigarettes are safer than tobacco cigarettes, these findings show clearly and definitively that there is no safe level of vaping,” Middlekauff said. “The results are clear, unambiguous and concerning.”

This study was published in JAMA Pediatrics.

