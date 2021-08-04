If you have knee pain from osteoarthritis, you'll want to hear from this guy. Dr. Michael Stuart is a Mayo Clinic orthopedic surgeon, chief medical and safety officer for USA Hockey and has been the doctor for the U.S. men's Olympic and World Cup hockey teams. He's also involved with the NHL.

He knows knees.

I talked to Stuart about treatment options for people who have pain from knee osteoarthritis, but aren't ready for a knee replacement quite yet. He says that there are a lot of options, starting with weight loss and physical therapy to medications to injections. For people who've tried everything, but nothing works, a newer treatment called cooled radiofrequency nerve ablation may help.

"We have the ability to use cryoablation, which is a treatment that can numb the nerves that carry nerve fibers," says Stuart. "There is a network of nerves around the knee that carry these pain impulses that make your knee hurt when you have arthritis. If you're able to ablate, or block, those nerve channels, your knee arthritis pain can improve."

Stuart says the treatment may not work for everyone, and more research is needed to find out results long-term. But for people who have exhausted other options, can't have surgery or are not ready for surgery, cooled radiofrequency ablation may be something to consider.

I have an extended version of my interview with Stuart coming up. He covers many aspects of knee osteoarthritis. You won't want to miss it.

