The COVID-19 shutdown was tough for many people. Life changed and we stayed home. Researchers from Ohio State University and Kenyon College wanted to find out about teens' mood, anxiety levels, closeness to family and friends and other issues during the pandemic. They enlisted young men and teenage boys to participate and found that one-third of them reported worsening moods. And they found that negative-trending moods and higher levels of anxiety were more likely in those who were older, came from higher socioeconomic status tiers, and those who felt decreasing closeness to friends and family. Also, those who had a history of anxiety and depression were more likely to experience a worsening of symptoms.

The researchers say this information could help figure out who's at risk of mental health struggles during a pandemic and even in other situations. It highlights the importance of helping young people maintain social connections when they go through life changes that might isolate them.

This was published in the journal Adolescent Health.

