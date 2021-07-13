I'm not much of a runner, but I used to log some miles. During longer runs, my core would get tired and I'd lean forward. Apparently, that's not a good thing to do. A study from the University of Colorado Denver shows that leaning forward may increase your risk of overuse injuries.

One of the study authors is a marathon runner. While out on runs, he noticed that some other runners leaned forward when they ran, and it bothered him because of the potential connection between trunk flexion (how much you lean forward) and injuries. So one of his colleagues ran with this idea and developed a study to see just how much the angel at which you lean forward while running contributes to overuse injuries.

They found the more you lean over, the higher your risk may be. Why? The researchers say when you lean forward, your stride shortens and pace quickens to accommodate the weight shift. The result may be increased stress on the lower limbs. The researchers say their study shows that running is not just about what's happening with your legs, but, rather, it's about the whole body. And that trunk flexion should be considered when assessing the biomechanics of how people run.

The study is published in the journal, Human Movement Science.

