Most of the meals I prepare in my home are pretty heart healthy. We eat a lot of fruits and veggies, whole grains, healthy oils, lean meats and nuts. But every once and awhile, I toss aside our eating plan and make a high-calorie, sugary treat. One of my favorites is old-fashioned blueberry crisp.

My rationalization is that an occasional indulgence helps boost happiness and prevents binging on forbidden foods. If no food is off the list, then there's no need to worry about missing out, right? In fact, some diet plans that I've tried suggest the same approach. They key is to control portion size and eat a reasonable amount instead of the whole thing -- an act I've admittedly done too many times.

Blueberries, when they're not smothered in sugar and topped with a buttery, crumbly crust, are a healthy, low-fat snack.

Recipe for Viv's blueberry crisp

Ingredients:

2 pints blueberries, rinsed with all stems removed

1/2 cup sugar

1/4 tsp ground nutmeg

1 TBSP lemon juice

3/4 cup flour

1 tsp cinnamon

1 cup brown sugar, packed (I always add a little extra)

1 1/4 cup quick oats

1 stick butter, softened

Directions:

Set oven to 350 degrees. Rinse blueberries and remove any stems. In a bowl, mix blueberries, sugar, nutmeg and lemon juice. Set aside. In another bowl, combine all other ingredients until crumbly. Put berry mixture in a pie plate, baking dish or cast iron skillet. Top with the crumble mixture. Bake for 25-30 minutes, or until the blueberries bubble and the top is golden brown. Remove from oven. The crisp will be very hot, so allow it to cool a bit and serve with ice cream or whipped cream. Enjoy!

