During the COVID-19 lockdown, the number of medical procedures and treatments happening plummeted. Except for plastic surgery.

An annual survey by the American Association of Facial, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery shows that plastic surgery bookings surged 70%.

The number of nose jobs, facelifts, neck lifts and eye lifts all went up. They’re calling it the “Zoom effect.” They’re saying that it may have happened because people were working from home and had more time and flexibility for recovery. And since people were not going anywhere, they weren't spending money on travel, dining out or on other activities and purchases. So some may have had a little extra in cash their pockets.

The AAFPRS also mentioned a paper published in their journal, Facial Plastic Surgery and Aesthetic Medicine, about what they call “Zoom dysmorphia.” That’s when people become hyperaware of their own image because of our society's virtual lifestyle. The study also reported that the number of teen nose jobs jumped, which is a new trend because people, including young ones, want to look better on video conferencing.

The most popular procedures were nose jobs, eye lifts and facelifts, and some surgeons saw more surgical reshaping of the outer ear, because people didn't like the way their ears looked on the video conference calls.

I can totally relate to all of this. It is not always easy to look at yourself, day after day, on live video.

Follow the Health Fusion podcast on Apple, Spotify, and Google Podcasts.

For comments or other podcast episode ideas, email Viv Williams at vwilliams@newsmd.com. Or on Twitter/Instagram/FB @vivwilliamstv.